OpenDNS Founder David Ulevitch Takes Back Reins As CEO

OpenDNS founder David Ulevitch is taking back control of the company he started in 2005.

David is (quietly) once again the OpenDNS CEO, his bio in the company’s site confirms.

Ex-VMWare executive Nand Mulchandani, who took on the OpenDNS CEO role in late 2008, is out. (David was CTO during that period.)

We don’t know what happened, but it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that OpenDNS made a management switch shortly after Google announced a rival product.

Both services aim to replace your Internet provider’s “DNS” or domain name servers, speeding up your Internet service and increasing security. OpenDNS also has parental controls and other features built-in to its service.

Even though Google is going after consumers and OpenDNS goes after a variety of customers, including consumers and small and large organisations, the rivalry is only going to intensify.

We’re only speculating here, but perhaps Mulchandani blew a sale to Google. The company is on a buying spree lately, and OpenDNS serves up plenty of ads, so it would not have been surprising to see Google snap it up.

OpenDNS raised money from Sequoia Capital and Greylock Partners this past year.

