'Open' Verizon Wireless Won't Have iPhones

Verizon Wireless, the No. 2. U.S. wireless carrier, says it would open its airwaves next year to any phone capable of running on its network — not just the phones it sells in its stores. But if you're a Verizon subscriber drooling for one of Apple's iPhones, don't get your hopes up: the iPhone — and its exclusive U.S. carrier, AT&T (T) — use a different kind of mobile phone network, called "GSM." Apple (AAPL) would have to design a new phone to work on Verizon's (VZ, VOD) "CDMA" network.



