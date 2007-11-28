'Open' Verizon Wireless Won't Have iPhones

Dan Frommer

Verizon Wireless, the No. 2. U.S. wireless carrier, says it would open its airwaves next year to any phone capable of running on its network — not just the phones it sells in its stores. But if you’re a Verizon subscriber drooling for one of Apple’s iPhones, don’t get your hopes up: the iPhone — and its exclusive U.S. carrier, AT&T (T) — use a different kind of mobile phone network, called “GSM.” Apple (AAPL) would have to design a new phone to work on Verizon’s (VZ, VOD) “CDMA” network. Release

