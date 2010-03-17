Open Up! It's Google! We Need To Photograph Your House

Google Maps has satellite images of the entire earth, street view images of major cities, and even images of the interiors of select stores. Now, they’re coming into your home.



OK, not really.

This satirical look at “Google HomeView” is in German, but is surprisingly funny even if you don’t speak the language. Any German-speaking readers want to help us get the jokes that don’t come across?



(via Clicker founder/CEO Jim Lanzone)

