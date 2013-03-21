10 Awesome Free Office Spaces, From Singapore To Brazil, For Freelancers Right Now

Jim Edwards

Sagmeister & Walsh / Open Studio ClubJessica Walsh, of the design firm Sagmeister & Walsh.London-based web site Open Studio Club has created a sort of Couchsurfing.org for creative freelancers: Ad and design agencies with a vacant desk can offer their workspace free of charge on the Free Desk Here site, and as long as freelance creative types follow a few standard rules — they can use the bathrooms but not the conference rooms — they can work at the agency for free on their own projects.

Creatives get an “official” place to work every day; agencies get the benefit of new and interesting itinerant talent walking through the door.

The best part, however, is that to list a desk space on the site, agencies must submit a photo of the space. And agencies being agencies, some of them have spent a LOT of time constructing their images, like this one (above) from the design firm Sagmeister & Walsh in New York.

This is Jennifer Walsh of Sagmeister & Walsh in New York. We're presuming she won't be sitting there the whole time.

If you want to work at Snask in Stockholm, you might want to wear white.

Things are super-minimal at Poke in London.

Someone at Moving Brands in London is a Pac Man fan.

This is the zombie themed staff photo for Savannah Ações em Comunicação in São José dos Pinhais, Brazil.

Lundgren+Lindqvist's office in Gothenburg is on top of this old brick building — and has a nice view of the bridge.

Magpie Studio is inside this adorable old warehouse building in London.

The Operators, London, looks like a nice restaurant.

The Bridge Street Collective in Nelson, New Zealand, actually has a nice restaurant inside it.

This desk at Huddle, Melbourne could be yours.

This space at Bates Y&R in Copenhagen looks perfect.

This is Playgroup in London.

If you need to be in Singapore, try buUuk Pte Ltd.

Now take a look at creativity's dark side ...

L'Oreal Pulled All These Ads Because They Used Too Much Photoshop >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.