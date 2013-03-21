10 Awesome Free Office Spaces, From Singapore To Brazil, For Freelancers Right Now

Sagmeister & Walsh / Open Studio ClubJessica Walsh, of the design firm Sagmeister & Walsh.London-based web site Open Studio Club has created a sort of Couchsurfing.org for creative freelancers: Ad and design agencies with a vacant desk can offer their workspace free of charge on the Free Desk Here site, and as long as freelance creative types follow a few standard rules — they can use the bathrooms but not the conference rooms — they can work at the agency for free on their own projects.



Creatives get an “official” place to work every day; agencies get the benefit of new and interesting itinerant talent walking through the door.

The best part, however, is that to list a desk space on the site, agencies must submit a photo of the space. And agencies being agencies, some of them have spent a LOT of time constructing their images, like this one (above) from the design firm Sagmeister & Walsh in New York.

