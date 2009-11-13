The Valley Goes Nuts For Cute Fuzzy Things

Go is Google’s new open-source computer programming langauge. It’s designed as an object-oriented language with the performance of C and the development speed of Python.



But that’s not important. What’s important is how cute the project mascot is! It’s a gopher named Gordon.

The open-source community has always had a time honored tradition of democratically voting for mascots. Turns out they tend to be cute and cuddly animals.

Check out these software project mascots –>

Tux the Penguin Legend has it that Linux creator Linus Torvalds contracted penguinitis, symptoms include a 'fixation for flightless, fat waterfowl,' after being bitten by a real penguin in a Australia zoo. The concept of a penguin mascot was born. This version called Tux won the logo submission contest. Gnu the Wildebeest GNU is a computer operating system commonly paired with the Linux kernel. The name is a recursive acronym for 'GNU's Not Unix.' The GNU and Linux community fought over naming rights of Linux. GNU and Free Software Foundation supporters wanted GNU/Linux while the Linux community prefered Linux. Kip the Wikipede Did you know Wikipedia has a mascot? It's name is Kip, the wikipede. He's a shy book loving centipede that avoids controversy and conflict. Kip has multiple degrees in physics, philosophy, history, and veterinary medicine. He is currently unemployed. Firefox Mozilla's standalone browser was first called Firebird. But Firebird Project, an open source database management software, took offence. A switch to the new name ambiguous Firefox solved everything. Puffy the Porcupinefish Free operating system OpenBSD has Puffy--not a pufferfish!--as its mascot. But Puffy also moonlights as mascots to five other open-source projects. Beastie the BSD Daemon Software daemons are computer programs that run in the background of operating systems like Unix. BSD chose a cartoonish demon character as a pun and the trident that Beastie carries signifies a daemon's ability to fork, divide up, computer processes. Konqi KDE is a desktop environment installed on top of Linux, Mac OS X, or even Windows. The open source project used to have a wizard that looked like Gandalf as mascot but a dragon is less legally liable. Glenda the Rabbit Plan 9 is Bell Labs' operating system, used mostly in the research field. Both Plan 9 and Glenda are named after Ed Wood's films. eMule eMule is an open source file sharing program derived from eDonk2000. eMule searches and shares data over the eDonkey network. Geeko the Chameleon openSUSE is an open-sourced Linux distribution based off of Novell's SuSE. Its cousin pitches car insurance. Duke Duke was created by Joe Palrang to be the 'agent' for Sun's research program, kind of like Clippy in Microsoft Office. He was then promoted to be Java's mascot. Wilber GIMP stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program, a handy free graphics editor. Wilber is the mascot that smiles about all that money you saved by not buying Adobe Photoshop. Hexley the Platypus Darwin is Apple's open source under-pinnings of Mac OS X. Darwin developers independently chose Hexley the Platypus as the mascot. Hexley is a misspelled version of Thomas Henry Huxley, an English biologist that championed Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. Witty.

