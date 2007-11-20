GPhone Pics! Open-Source 'Bug' Can Run Android

Bug Labs founder Peter Semmelhack just gave us a peek at his company’s prototype “open-source” mobile gadget, which should go on sale next month. The “Bug” is essentially a Lego kit for geeks: A base unit can connect to modules like LCD touchscreens (the one pictured to the right has two plugged in), GPS, a digital camera, and forthcoming doodads like a 3G modem, etc. (If you’re into hardware engineering, you can also build your own modules.)



Because the Bug is really just a tiny, battery-operated computer, it can pretty much run any software you want — for instance, Semmelhack says it should have no problem running Google’s (GOOG) Android operating system — also known as the gPhone. Full-size pics after the jump.

See Also: Smartphone Sales Soar, iPhone Grabs 27% Of Market

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.