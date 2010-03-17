MySpace Is For Sale And Rupe Wants ~$700 Million*

Photo: cjc4454

Update: A News Corp. rep has reached us with this statement: “News Corp is committed to MySpace and is not seeking a buyer.” Meanwhile, TechCrunch has its own new story on MySpace spin-off talks.Earlier: News Corp. (NWS) chairman Rupert Murdoch wants to sell social network MySpace, we’ve heard from an industry source.



A separate gossiper close to News Corp management tells us News Corp is asking private equity firms for $700 million.

As some have speculated, this news seems to explain why MySpace co-presidents Mike Jones and Jason Hirschhorn are giving interviews to any journalist who picks up the phone.

