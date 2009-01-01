Job Opening: Replacement For Neel Kashkari

Neel Kashkari’s rise-and-fall cycle was second only to Sarah Palin’s in 2008. One day he was an anonymous banker at Goldman Sachs (GS). The next day he was one of the most important bailout players, and named to all kinds of year-end most-powerful and sexiest lists. And then right after that he had to listen while Congressmen called him a “chump” to his face. We’re guessing that Kashkari, like his boss Hank Paulson, can’t wait to jet out of DC.



But who will fill his position as the TARP overseer?

Heidi N. Moore at Deal Journal notes that a replacement was supposed to be named a while ago, while she runs down the qualifications

Experience: Geithner and Obama probably won’t go young this time, but rather hire someone more seasoned.

Must be willing to work flexible hours. Not the job where you just punch out at 5.

Must take directions well from everybody. Whoever takes the job will probably get called a chump at some point by Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Read the rest of the requirements here.

Got a nomination? Put it in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.