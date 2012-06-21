Open Letter to Internet Companies: Tell Us How Much We Are Being Surveilled

Google just unveiled the latest figures in its Transparency Report, which explains how often the company gives your private data to the government. Despite our criticism of the report’s lack of “transparency,” we applaud it nevertheless.



That’s right, for about two years, the Mountain View, California technology giant has been releasing the number of government requests for user data, and other numbers. The figures aren’t pretty, and they paint a picture of growing government surveillance.

But that is only a fraction of the surveillance puzzle.

Click here to read more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.