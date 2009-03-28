Amazon Says No To 'Open Cloud'

Yesterday we heard a bit about something called an “open cloud manifesto” making the rounds at tech companies, when Microsoft (MSFT) execs spilled the beans to say the company wants no part of it.



But Microsoft isn’t the only one staying away from the idea: A spokeswoman for Amazon (AMZN), one of the pioneer companies in the cloud computing field, is rejecting the still unpublished initiative — which would call for companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and others to build out cloud computing infrastrure that’s interoperable.

An Amazon spokeswoman tells us:

Ideas on openness and standards have been talked about for years in web services. And, we do believe standards will continue to evolve in the cloud computing space. But, what we’ve heard from customers thus far, customers who are really committed to using the cloud, is that the best way to illustrate openness and customer flexibility is by what you actually provide and deliver for them.

We’re expecting the formal release of the rather bombastically named “manifesto” on Monday. But with neither Amazon nor Microsoft on board, it’s not going to mean much.

