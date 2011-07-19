Open Business Enables Business Agility & Continual Innovation Through Social Media

In the ever increasing competitive landscapes, blurring markets and consumer demands, business agility is the business’ capability to adapt rapidly and cost-efficient to that landscape and its target audiences. This is where the enablers -social media and co-creation- fuel business agility through continual innovation. By using social media as a doorway and opening up the business, the entities that actually force/create the changes in demands are involved, to swiftly act and react with them and their intelligence. This applies to any supply- and value chain. When speaking about intelligence, this can be consumer insights (unmet needs and current experiences, market intelligence and competitive intelligence.



As spend in digital peer-to-peer environments rise, rapid and consequential changes in digital and social marketing for organisations to take control – to get serious and efficient. The organisation as a whole (infrastructure, work flows, stakeholders, technologies and so on) needs to be reconfigured and enhanced where needed for cost-efficient and effective social media usage. As soon as as the groundwork has been laid, it’s time to bring in the continual innovation process.

Continual innovation “may be the most powerful of any competitive advantage for a business. It creates game-changing breakthroughs. Along parallel lines, bit by bit, it also tweaks improvements in existing products, chips away at costs and debugs processes — in every corner of the company, all non-stop. In a turbulent business environment like today’s, it’s essential for helping a business move from playing defence to playing an aggressive, and winning, offence.” Take this and overlay it with social media and co-creation, real-time consumer insights that can be extracted, moulded and poured back into the right supply chain.

The groundwork and continual innovation aren’t sequential processes, often it’s learning by process, making enhancements along the way. Both pioneering and incremental innovations are enabled by the constant understanding of the customer, market and competitors. Social media enables validation of current products and services, but is able to uncover groundbreaking innovations when doing bottom up Social Media research.

How are you unfolding Open Business in your organisation to enable an agile enterprise and continual innovation?

