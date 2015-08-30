8 ways to open a beer without a bottle opener

We’ve all been there. Parched. Ready to enjoy a refreshing beer only to find there’s not a bottle opener around. Don’t panic.

From repurposing a laptop charger to commandeering a file cabinet, we were inspired by 99 Ways to Open a Beer Bottle Without a Bottle Opener to find the best ways to pop that cap in a pinch.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Eames Yates.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.