Australia’s financial institutions are deeply interested in open banking, but are limited by the cost and complexity of accreditation.

In a new report, open banking platform Frollo says industry players are particularly interested in how open banking could advance loan applications.

But more than one in three survey respondents said they were unsure what accreditation model they need.

Australian banks are spellbound by open banking technology and the promise of lightning-fast loan applications, a new report suggests, but cost and complexity may be holding the system back.

Open banking describes the ability of banks, lenders, fintechs, and other financial institutions to seamlessly share customer data, allowing consumers to quickly and easily compare products or access services without manually providing their information to each new provider.

It is underwritten by the consumer data right (CDR) laws, which compel banks to share account data with competitors upon customer request.

In theory, the CDR allows consumers to easily compare loan offers, feed data from multiple bank accounts into one personal finance management tool, or switch from a major bank to a smaller player.

In its latest annual report, released Monday, open banking platform Frollo says 75 banks, including the Big Four, are now registered as CDR data holders.

“It’s an exciting opportunity – for customers to be empowered with their own data, for increased competition between service providers, and greater product innovation,” said Frollo founder and CEO Gareth Gumbley.

Across 131 industry respondents, 92 per cent are planning to utilise CDR data, with 62 per cent of those looking to dive in over the next six months.

And the data shows exactly where the interest lies. Buoyed by the prospect of easy, efficient, and data-powered loan applications, 59 per cent of respondents said they were most interested in using open banking for income and expense verification.

A further 37 per cent were most interested in using open banking for credit scoring purposes.

Multibank aggregation and personal finance management also ranked highly.

Those two figures were supported by consumer data, which found 68 per cent of respondents would use a feature showing all of their accounts in one place, if such a tool was offered by their bank.

Commonwealth Bank is currently running an open banking pilot program, allowing customers to see their accounts with competing banks within the CommBank app.

However, there are still “only a few” data recipients making use of the information held by the banks, Frollo found.

Of the 75 data holders signed up to the open banking system, only 40 are now ‘live’.

67 per cent of data holders say system complexity has hampered their open banking progress, Frollo claims.

“Despite the many different use cases for the real-time, rich and accurate financial data, there is a robust and costly process to become accredited, which is slowing the uptake for some,” the report says.

In response to stakeholder confusion over CDR access models, the Treasury this year looked to “lower barriers to participation”.

“While they will likely help fintechs, brokers and financial advisers get started, there’s still uncertainty about what these models really mean,” Frollo found.

“More than 1 in 3 survey respondents have no idea which of these models they would consider for their business.

“Greater education is needed.”

Many interested parties have been put off by the considerable financial outlay required for CDR accreditation.

While those roadblocks remain, the Frollo report remains bullish on the transformative potential of open banking.

Frollo points to the U.K., which has seen open banking flourish in recent years, and heralds the potential of CDR intersecting with superannuation and investments.

Meanwhile, Treasury is poised to extend CDR accreditation to the energy and telecommunication sectors, before it is “rolled out economy-wide on a sector-by-sector basis.”

“While the Open Banking engine has been built, the industry is poised for take-off,” the Frollo report says.