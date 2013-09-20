How To Open A Bottle Of Wine By Snapping Its Neck With Hot Tongs

Jonathan Ross, a sommelier at Eleven Madison Park, is responsible for resurrecting the old world tradition of using heated tongs to open wine.

Placing the red hot metal around the neck, it makes a clean break leaving the cork intact.

The method originated in Portugal as an alternative to opening very old bottles of wine with corks that tended to crumble from age.

Here’s how it works:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis; Additional camera by Justin Gmoser Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.