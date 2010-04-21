Clearly, OPEC Lost Control Of Oil In March

Non-OPEC global oil supply increased in March and is now expected to average 51.53 million barrels per day (mb/d) for 2010, which is a 0.50 mb/d increase over 2009 according to Hellenic Shipping News (HSN).



It is also an increase of 0.10 mb/d to the 2010 forecast from just a month ago.

HSN:

Russia supply in March marked a new post-Soviet record oil supply from Russia is expected to grow by 0.09 mb/d over 2009 to average 10.01 mb/d in 2010, representing an upward revision of 20 tb/d from recent evaluations. The healthy production figure in the first quarter, which came higher than previously expected, necessitated the upward revision. Russia oil production reached a new post-Soviet record in March following strong production levels in January and February.

…

China supply to increase by 80 tb/d in 2010 China’s oil production is estimated to average 3.93 mb/d in 2010, an increase of 80 tb/d over the previous year and an upward revision of 40 tb/d from the previous month. The strong production figures from the first two months required the upward revision, which was the highest in the first quarter compared to other non-OPEC countries’ revisions.

Meanwhile, OPEC members continue to violate their group’s production quota’s and over-produce.

OPEC output rose 5.6% year over year in March to 29.2 mb/d.

While OPEC says it would ‘mull an output boost’ at $100 oil, note they are already increasing output thanks to violations. So one has to wonder if $100 can even be reached, sustainably, despite some forecasts in the market.

OPEC’s reference price for a basket of 12 crude oil types just dropped by $1.97 to $80.89 per barrel.

