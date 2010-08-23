OPEC Is Swimming In New Petro-Dollars

OPEC’s oil revenue is surging, again, and is set to continue growing through 2011 according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 2010 oil revenue is likely to be a cool $181 billion higher than that seen in 2009, which makes for a pretty nice rebound.



Rigzone:

Last year, OPEC revenue plummeted to its lowest since 2005, when total revenue exceeded $500B for the first time. EIA forecasts that OPEC members could earn $752B of net oil export revenues in 2010, and with expectations of a slightly higher average in 2011 oil prices, to earn $821B in 2011.

It might take a few years for OPEC to beat 2008’s peak oil revenue, but future revenue forecasts could change dramatically should oil prices end up far higher than currently forecast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.