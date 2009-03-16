OPEC: We're Doing Our Part To Save The Global Economy

Yesterday OPEC decided to not cut oil production any further. Today, it’s admonishing the rest of the world to get the economy going.



AP: OPEC Secretary General Abdullah el Badri says his organisation has done its part by deciding Sunday not to cut output levels. But he says OPEC has not seen any positive results from the world’s leading industrialized countries he says have created the problem.

We agree with him here, but suddenly we feel compelled to defend our leaders. What exactly does he expect? There isn’t some magical switch that can be flipped to get the economy rolling.

