OPEC: We Love This Oil Rally And Won't Increase Output

Vincent Fernando, CFA
surfing swimming oil

Despite oil’s recent surge above $80, OPEC is unlikely to increase its oil output according to Shokri Ghanem, the chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation.

Hellenic Shipping News:

“I don’t think the conference will take any decision regarding the level of production,” he said.
“First of all, because the market is very well supplied if not oversupplied and the price movement, going above $80, does not represent the fundamentals. But in the meanwhile, what we should ask for is compliance.”

Face it, $80 oil is the new normal.

Chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.