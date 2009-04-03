OPEC Says Oil's Not To Blame For Global Warming

Well, this is an odd thing to say. Speaking at a conference today, the head of OPEC said oil is not to blame for global warming.



Reuters: “Oil is not responsible,” the producer group’s Secretary General, Abdullah al-Badri, told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the International Oil Summit in Paris.

“It is the industrialised countries which are making all this pollution in the world”.

And guess what those industrialized nations are using fella. Sure, there’s a lot of coal in the mix, but all those cars putt putting around have a lot to do with climate change.

