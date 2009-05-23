OPEC Reported To Be Leaving Oil Production Alone

OPEC is likely to maintain current production level targets at its May 28 meeting, while stressing full compliance with quotas, the Saudi-owned daily al-Hayat reported on Saturday, citing a senior Gulf source.

“A senior Gulf source said the organisation will keep at the current targeted levels, but it will reiterate the need for complete compliance with them,” al-Hayat said.

