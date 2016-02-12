Global markets just spiked because of a tweet

Myles Udland
Power. Picture: Getty Images

Stocks are getting crushed.

Near 2:30 p.m. ET the Dow was down more than 400 points and oil broke to a new 12-year low around $26.07 a barrel.

And then: BOOM!

Near 2:50 p.m. ET the Dow was down just 220, the S&P 500 was off 18 points, and the Nasdaq was down 13. 

Screen Shot 2016 02 11 at 2.52.25 PMGoogle Finance

And it looks like it all comes from this tweet:

Right now financial markets are all about oil prices. 

And any signs that OPEC — the 13-state oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia that has been a big part of flooding the market with oil — is going to pull back production to balance the market has the chance to make everything go nuts. 

And so here we are. 

 

