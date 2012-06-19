Oops? Windows 7 Release Candidate Out Early

OK, we knew Microsoft (MSFT) was putting Windows 7 on the fast track, but this is really fast.



Over at Microsoft’s Technet download page, the Windows 7 Release Candidate is already up. But it might not be for long: The page says “Published: May 2009.”

Still no word from Microsoft on a firm release date for Windows 7, but the rumoured September date could very well be real.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.