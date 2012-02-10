OOPS: This New York Times Columnist Really Needs A Twitter Lesson

Gotta love Nicholas Kristof, but the guy needs to brush up on his Twitter skills.



The New York Times columnist wrote a column entitled, “The White Underclass” yesterday, which nicely argued that there is a crisis of poverty in the white working class, and that there is a need for a national conversation about how to solve it. He did a good job arguing his point.

Then today he tried tweeting about it, with mixed results.

Kristof joined Twitter in 2008, according to his own blog post in which he announced the launch of his account.

“Frankly, tweeting at 140 words seems like clearing my throat, but I’ll do my best,” he wrote. “If some of you are twitterers, I’d welcome any advice and suggestions.”

Consider this our suggestion: look up how to hyperlink.

