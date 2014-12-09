OOPS: The World's Biggest Mining Company Announced Its Spin-Off Entity But Forgot To Buy The Domain Name

Overnight BHP Billiton announced the company everyone has been calling “CrapCo” would be called South32 but it looks like its forgotten to purchase the domain name.

The website South32.com isn’t a corporate website but rather a holding page with a three minute video of a woman’s tongue darting from side-to-side.

The AFR first spotted the domain and BHP said it would not be purchasing the South32.com address which is currently for sale.

“We have registered over 30 domains for use by the new company and are not planning on acquiring any further domains at this time,” a BHP spokesperson said.

There’s more here.

