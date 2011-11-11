Oops! The Complete Guide To The Rick Perry Brain Freeze

Photo: Jon Terbush for Business Insider

Rick Perry’s epic mind-meltdown during the CNBC economics debate is the talk of the internet.In case you missed it. Perry was trying to deliver a line from his stump speech in which he names three cabinet departments he’d like to eliminate.



He could only name two before he completely blanked out. He finished by meekly saying “Oops.” [Video below]

This is your complete guide to the madness:

Here is the play-by-play liveblog of the debate.

In the moments after the gaffe heard round the world our Editor Henry Blodget noted that Perry’s chances on Intrade were collapsing as Romney’s surged.

Our political reporter Grace Wyler points out that “Oops” wasn’t the worst part of the meltdown. It was the pathetic way Perry looked to Ron Paul for help.

But Perry isn’t going to lie down and die, says our other crack reporter Zeke Miller, he’s fundraising off his own mistake. Perry asks his supporters, “Which federal agency would you like to forget?“

In fact, the Perry’s camp response has been masterful. It may be the best thing that ever happened to his campaign.

The “Oops-moment” not only got people sympathizing with Perry, it made people forget about Herman Cain’s scandal.

And here is the video,

