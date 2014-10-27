OOPS: The ANZ Bank Let Slip Some Of Its Annual Results Before They Were Due

ANZ boss Mike Smith. Photo: Getty

The ANZ Bank inadvertently released some of its annual results before they were ready to be reported to the market.

This afternoon the bank asked for a trading halt over its shares until Wednesday.

Later it explained that an Excel spreadsheet on its website had accidentally disclosed information on the performance of some of its business units.

The ANZ said:

The template inadvertently contained details of unaudited half on half percentage movements for “Cash Profit – FX adjusted by Division and Geography”. This detail represents partial analytical data only.

ANZ remains in compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Nonetheless, out of an abundance of caution, ANZ has sought a trading halt until the close of trading on the ASX today.

ANZ’s 2014 Full Year results will be announced on Friday.

The NAB and Westpac are also due to report full year results over the next week.

The three are expected to announce combined earnings of combined cash earnings over the next week of $20 billion.

