OOPS: Starbucks Misspells 'Vegatables' In Its New Juice Bar

Starbucks opened its first Evolution Fresh juice bar in Bellevue, Washington today. But is the famous coffee chain ready to become the king of healthy smoothies and premium juices? It might need to hire a spell-checker first.



Twitter user @raphael_brion noticed this in-store sign taken from the company’s website misspelled “vegetables,” The Huffington Post reports.

Someone must have noticed the gaffe because the picture seems to have been swapped with a new photograph, including an error-free sign that reads: “Bananas are loaded with potassium — a natural electrolyte.”

Photo: Starbucks

