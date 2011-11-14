OOPS: Saturday Night Live Takes On Perry's Epic Gaffe

You knew it was coming. Saturday Night Live took on Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s “Oops” gaffe last night — though proved the original was almost too good to parody.



The funniest moments came as the candidates struggled with watching the slow-motion train-wreck — with ‘Herman Cain’ offering to tell-all about his relationship with the women accusing him of sexual harassment just to make it stop.

Watch the video below:



