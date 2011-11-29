OOPS: Romney Campaign Accidentally Admits It Wants To Win In Iowa

Photo: CNBC

After months of downplaying expectations in Iowa, the Romney campaign is finally coming clean about it’s plans for the Hawkeye State.”Our strategy is to win there,” Communications Director Gail Gitcho told reporters Monday afternoon — and then immediately tried to walk it back.



Romney still has a strong base of support in Iowa from his failed 2008 attempt at the Republican nomination — though he’s done everything in his power to avoid showing up in the state, wary of another upset victory by a socially conservative candidate.

Romney has remained toward the top of Iowa state polls, and has been thought to be reconsidering his decision to stay out of the state’s first in the nation caucuses as social conservatives has struggled to front a serious contender.

Now we know he’s in it to win it.

