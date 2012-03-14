OOPS! Rick Santorum's Campaign Just Sent Out A 'Pubic' Schedule

Rick Santorum’s campaign provided a little election day amusement this afternoon, sending reporters an email titled “MEDIA ADVISORY: SANTORUM’S PUBIC SCHEDULE.”



Presidential campaigns are undoubtedly hectic, so a few typos from sleep-deprived staffers are understandable. But this gaffe is particularly unfortunate, given the candidate’s strong opinions on all things pubic.

The communications team rectified, but did not acknowledge, the error about 15 minutes later, emailing reporters a correctly-titled “public schedule.”

