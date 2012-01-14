OOPS: Rick Perry Just Confused One Of The Departments He'd Cut...Again

You can’t make this up.



During a radio interview today Rick Perry listed the three federal departments he’d cut as president, except instead of forgetting the name of the third as he infamously did during last year’s GOP debate he appears to have confused Interior with Education.

“Three right off the bat, you know, commerce, interior and energy are three that you think.”

ABC News reports that when asked about the confusion Mark Miner, spokesman for Perry, told reporters: “It shouldn’t be surprising the governor is talking about another federal agency that needs to be looked at and cut.”

No, not surprising at all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.