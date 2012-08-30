Oops! Oracle Accidentally Leaks A Confidential Sales Document

Larry Ellison

Oracle’s customers got a sweet surprise this week when the company accidentally released an internal document detailing its sales plans for Taleo, the human resources cloud company it recently bought for $1.9 billion.The document was intended to train Oracle partners to sell Taleo as well as its homegrown human resources cloud, Fusion HCM, Taleo.



It has detailed pricing information, including how much Oracle is willing to discount Taleo, which gives Oracles customers an advantage when it comes time to negotiate.

Oracle accidentally posted it live to its site and enterprise customers have been swapping it around, reports Larry Dignan on ZDnet.

Although Oracle has pulled the document from its web site, it’s still pretty easy to find a copy on Google. We took a look at the 44 page document ourselves this morning.

According to this document, Taleo starts with a base price of $1 per employee per month, but if a company bought every feature, that would be more like $15 per employee.

That’s amazingly affordable.

Oracle will discount by 20% for smaller companies (under 2,500 employees) and up to 64% for huge companies (over 150,000 employees) with a sliding scale in between. But here’s the clincher, salespeople can offer another 10% to 35% discount on top of that.

Here’s the example that Oracle gave for Taleo:

“Example: Customer with 10k employees buying Recruiting with a 10% Field Discretionary Discount (10,000 EE’s) * ($1 Platform + $2 Recruiting) * (1 – 40% Volume Discount) * (1 – 10% Discretionary Discount) * (12 months) = $194,400 Notes: Additional promotional discounts (e.g. 30%) may be applied in carefully defined, approved cases”

