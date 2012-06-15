OOPS! Obama Accidentally Dines And Dashes On Two Servicemen

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama ate pork ribs and chatted about fatherhood on Wednesday with two servicemen and two local barbers at a barbecue joint on Capitol Hill, but accidentally walked away without paying the check, according to an ABC News report today.The group reportedly racked up a bill of $55.58, but the President left the restaurant before settling up.



Once alerted, the White House paid the tab by the end of the day.

