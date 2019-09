Short selling is brutal.



With its 2.8% decline today, Netflix at $215 is now clearly below where Whitney Tilson announced that he was covering his Netflix short.

Tilson’s short-covering announcement on February 10 can be found here. The stock closed at $223 that day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.