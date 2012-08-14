NBC Mistook Jesse Eisenberg For Mark Zuckerberg During Olympics Coverage

Photo: NBC

Add it to the list of things NBC could have done better during their Olympics coverage.During Sunday’s coverage of the USA vs. Spain gold medal basketball game, NBC cameras found actor Jesse Eisenberg sitting in the audience and commentators quickly made note of his presence.



The only problem?

They mistook Eisenberg for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg—the character he played (and received an Oscar nomination for) in 2010’s “The Social Network.”

One com mentor then stated, “Every executive of note it seems worldwide is attending these games.”

Don’t worry NBC (or Numbskull Broadcasting Company, as some call the network) only 215 million people have been watching the Olympics coverage.

Watch video of the snafu HERE.

