OOPS! Mitt Romney Confuses Winston Churchill With John Maynard Keynes

Mitt Romney made a slightly embarrassing gaffe today, confusing the Brit every Republican loves with the Brit every Republican loves to hate.Defending himself from charges that he is a “flip-flopper,” Romney tried out his new favourite response:



“In the private sector, if you don’t change your view when the facts change, well you’ll get fired for being stubborn and stupid,” Romney said, according to NBC. But then he added: “Winston Churchill said, ‘When facts change, I change too, Madam.”

The problem is that Churchill never said that. That quote is attributed to John Maynard Keynes, the British economist, whose theories about government intervention in the economy is reviled by conservatives everywhere.

Here’s the real quote:

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?”

