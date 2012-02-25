Oops! Looks Like HP Just Leaked Some Details On Microsoft's Windows 8 Plans

HP CEO Meg Whitman

Photo: Flickr/TechShowNetwork

Microsoft has not yet announced an official ship date for Windows 8 or details about what forms it will take. But a document found on HP’s website seems to have leaked the version info.It looks like Windows 8 will come in a mere three editions: a basic Windows 8 edition, an Enterprise edition for large customers, and a Professional edition.



If this is the lineup, it’s only for Windows 8 running on Intel processors. HP’s CEO Meg Whitman has repeatedly said that Windows On ARM (Microsoft’s official name) hasn’t been released to device makers yet.

If true, it means that Microsoft has learned a good lesson on version overkill. XP came in five editions, including one for tablets. Vista offered multiple choices at every level: Starter, Home, Ultimate, Business, Enterprise. Windows 7 also offered choices aplenty: Ultimate, Starter, Professional, Home Premium, Home Basic, and Enterprise.

Most of the world expects Windows 8 to be released in the fall, with devices out in plenty of time for the holiday shopping season. Whitman has also been spreading the word on that, saying HP will have Windows 8 tablets out by year end. Microsoft is expected to release a preview of the Windows 8 consumer version on February 29.

Seems like HP is getting in the habit of leaking product info before launch. It also accidentally spilled the beans on its own ProLiant 8 server launch, too.

Here’s the full list of Windows 7 and Windows 8 versions as shown on HP’s site today:

Microsoft refused comment on the news.

