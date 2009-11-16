Oops: Japanese Trade Minister Leaked GDP Report During Industry Speech

That lights-out Japanese GDP report last night? Turns out it came out a little earlier than planned.



Trade Minister Masayuki Naoshima accidentally announced the news in a speech to the Petroleum Association of Japan.

Bloomberg: Naoshima disclosed the information that gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.8 per cent between July and September around 8 a.m., trade ministry spokesman Daisaku Saito said. The statistics were officially released at 8:50 a.m.

“I would like to apologise to everyone concerned,” Naoshima told Bloomberg News. “I didn’t know the announcement was at 8:50.”

It sounds like a legitimate slip, and it’s not a huge deal, though opponents of the ruling Democratic Party are using it as an example of their incompetence. And since the party has struggled since coming into office (there have been many controversies), this kind of bush-league error doesn’t help.

