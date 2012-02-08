Oops! HP Accidentally Leaks Details About A Massive New Product Launch

Whoops!



HP wasn’t supposed to mention this until next week, but looks like it’s launching a whole bunch of new servers.

There’s a big party being held in Las Vegas on February 13, featuring server and storage top guy Dave Donatelli and Mark Potter, senior vice president and general manager of Industry Standard Servers and Software division, says the Channel Register.

But thanks to a short lived accident on HP’s website, it looks like the Las Vegas show will herald the launch of HP’s new ProLiant 8 servers.

HP’s website was returning information in the search engine on the term “gen8.” Those pages are gone now, but for a while it spilled details about 11 new servers that look to be named “HP ProLiant ML350p Gen8.”

These will feature Intel’s yet-to-be released Sandy Bridge-EP Xeon E5 processors. That’s interesting because there’s been a quiet uproar over these processors and when they should have been shipped and why they are late — although Intel denies that they are. Last month, Intel CEO Paul Otellini finally confirmed that they will be shipped to system makers in the first quarter.

So in some ways, this server preview is also a preview of Intel’s new chip itself.

The leaked info also points to HP coming out with a new head-to-head direct competitor to Cisco’s Unified Computing System. Cisco’s UCS includes a server, storage and virtualization (VMware) in one box.

One of the new ProLiant servers will include HP’s latest networking, storage and management tools, according to the information that at one time showed up during a search of HP’s website, says IT World Canada. HP already sells a G7 server that comes with VMware or Microsoft’s competitor, Hyper-V but we would expect HP to try and leapfrog its old nemesis, Cisco, with the new G8 servers.

The news next week could also include product announcements of new networking gear. However, HP has already gone public this week with networking news. It launched 16 new models of switches that support a hot new open source network technology known as OpenFlow.

What isn’t known is what HP will say, if anything, about its next generation Itanium processors, given the show of fists its been giving Oracle about the chip. HP and Oracle are currently in a lawsuit over Oracle’s announced plans to stop making software for Itanium.

