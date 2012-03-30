OOPS: Guy Trying To Nail The Koch Brothers Forgets To Hang Up The Phone After Voicemail, Says That Kochs Eat Babies For Breakfast

Conservative cartoon supervillians Charles and David Koch are usually doing something wicked and terrible, but today they got a one-up on their critics at Brave New Foundation, a media company that has released an unflattering documentary about them.



Three months ago, Jesse Lava of Brave New Foundation called Charles Koch and left a polite message telling him that Brave New Foundation would soon release its documentary, “Koch Brothers Exposed,” and invited him to watch and respond to it.

“We’re gonna talk about your factory in Arkansas that has caused cancer for a lot of people in the community there. I have a lot of members of my family who died of cancer so it’s very personal for me and I’d love to know what your response is to our work. Thank you very much. Looking forward to hearing from you. Bye bye.” he said.

After that, he hung up the phone. Or so he thought.

The message was still recording, and Lava could still be heard talking to who is presumably another staffer at Brave New Foundation. The exchange is not too endearing. KochFacts.com, a site run by Koch Industries, posted a recording of the message on YouTube to coincide with today’s release of the documentary:

Here’s what Lava and the staffer said after they thought the call had ended:

Staffer: How was that?

Lava: Well, gave it a try.

Staffer: What do you think Charles Koch eats for breakfast?

Lava: Babies?

Staffer: (Laughter) I agree. Babies.

Lava: Yeah, like soft-boiled babies, scrambled babies…

Staffer: Awesome. OK. That was fantastic.

Lava responded on Brave New Foundation’s blog:

From the Koch brothers’ vantage point as billionaires with mansions all over the country, politics may be an abstraction or a game. But to the 99%, it’s no game. It’s personal. And while smearing me and diminishing the importance of my family may be preferable to them than actually looking into the problems in Crossett, that is not what will help make our country a stronger, healthier place. Shame on them.

