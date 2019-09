Editors at the Green Bay Press-Gazette were so excited for the NFC Championship Game that they forgot to proofread Monday’s front page banner headline. (Spotted by blogger Ross Maxwell.)



Or did they? Perhaps this is a subtle Rex Ryan-like jab at the Windy City? It is so on now.

Photo: Ross Maxwell

