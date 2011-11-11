Oops! Even YELP Is Making Fun of Rick Perry's Gaffe

Rick Perry’s spectacular brain-crash is the most-watched YouTube video in America today.
Never has so much drama, humour, and tragedy been packed into 53 seconds of video.
But now even App-makers are getting in on the fun.
Yelp released version 5.4.3. Here’s how they list the updates
There are three types of bugs that are now gone:
-Bookmaks-related bugs
– IOS5 styling and layout bugs
– And the um…uh, what’s the third one? Let’s see… Bookmarks, IOS layout and the uhm… the third one we can’t recall. Oops.
Here is the screenshot:
Photo: App Store
