Oops! Even YELP Is Making Fun of Rick Perry's Gaffe

Rick Perry’s spectacular brain-crash is the most-watched YouTube video in America today.



Never has so much drama, humour, and tragedy been packed into 53 seconds of video.

But now even App-makers are getting in on the fun.

Yelp released version 5.4.3. Here’s how they list the updates

There are three types of bugs that are now gone:

-Bookmaks-related bugs

– IOS5 styling and layout bugs

– And the um…uh, what’s the third one? Let’s see… Bookmarks, IOS layout and the uhm… the third one we can’t recall. Oops.

Here is the screenshot:

Photo: App Store

