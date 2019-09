Consumerist, which has some of the best ground level coverage of our economic crisis, has captured an awkward mash-up of advertising and editorial content. Bank of America sponsors polls on CNN’s website. Last night, the poll happened ask CNN.com readers whether they trusted the banking system. The results below.



