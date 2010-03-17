Virgin America's Nightmare Flight Now Under Federal Investigation

Looks like the passengers held hostage on Saturday’s nightmare Virgin America flight 404 from LAX to JFK aren’t the only ones making a big deal out of their weekend.



Department of Transportation officials just told MSNBC they have opened an investigation into what happened on the plane where one passenger had a panic attack and everyone else got to watch. For a long time.

“As time passed, tensions flared,” David Martin, CEO of Kontain.com, who posted Twitter updates and made videos during the ordeal, said in his blog posts, “the waiting turned so ugly that passengers had to beg for chips, cookies, and water.”

According to MSNBC, “Virgin America confirmed that food was limited and that supplies ran out after the two-hour mark, however, guests had the option to leave the plane and enter the Stewart airport, according to the airline.”

It doesn’t look like passengers thought they had that option.

But that’s for the Department of Transportation to decide.

