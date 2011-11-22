RIM Cuts The Price Of The BlackBerry PlayBook Down To $200

Photo: via BGR

Research In Motion is selling its BlackBerry PlayBook tablet for $200.Steve Yelvington put it best on Twitter: “Call it a Kindle Fire sale.”



The problem is, thanks to Amazon $200 for the PlayBook isn’t even a good deal. You’re better off getting the Kindle Fire. At least you’ll get great content and some good apps.

Photo: Research In Motion

