A company created a $20,000 backyard 'office in a box' due to high demand and it may soon be available on Amazon – see inside

ÖÖD The ÖÖD home office.

Estonia-based Ööd has unveiled a $US19,900 office in a box that will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.

The office comes in two sizes, with the larger one including a kitchenette and bathroom.

The smaller, almost 97-square foot Ööd office in a box can fit two people.

Ööd’s office was created out of new demand, and the company has seen so much interest from US-based customers, it plans to open a branch in the US next year.

Ã-Ã¶d has unveiled a $US19,900 backyard office in a box that will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.

The Estonia-based company was first founded in 2016 by two brothers, Jaak and Andreas Tiik, who were planning a weekend hike outing, but couldn’t find a tiny home in a desirable spot that fit their aesthetic, size, or quality needs. This realisation then laid the groundwork for what would become the Ã-Ã¶d hotel concept, which has now expanded to include five other iterations: a studio, a play room, a yoga room, a winter garden, and now, an office.



According to Ööd, the company’s units reflect “Nordic minimalism.”

The company’s lineup of tiny spaces are all available in two sizes.

The office iteration only took Ööd a couple of weeks to create because the design of all of the company’s products are the same, according to Ööd’s sales director Kristi Kivilaid.

“We have a sauna and steam room unit based on the same frame as the home office, so all we had to do was change some technical details and make the unit a comfortable, usable space for office purposes,” Kivilaid told Business Insider in an email interview.

According to Kivilaid, the decision to make the office in a box came out of customer demand.

“We did listen to our customers’ comments and decided to create a home office unit suitable for any environment,” Kivilaid wrote. “We realised that now is the time to design a safe working place which can be placed in your backyard, and the home office is exactly the product that the market needs.”

The office unit was officially unveiled last month, and Ööd has since seen an increase in interest from US-based customers.

As a result, the company will now be opening a US branch next spring to address this “big potential” of US customers, according to Kivilaid.

However, Ööd’s 226-square foot hotel unit has historically been the company’s most popular product.

Given tiny living trends amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s no surprise Ööd’s hotel unit has been so popular.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, tiny home rental companies and makers have seen a surge in interest amid the coronavirus pandemic …

… and some builders have even seen demands for its tiny homes double during COVID-19 times, according to a blog on Mashviso, a self-described “real estate investment data analysis” company.

“We would like to think that Ööd houses are for the entire family,” Kivilaid wrote.

Ööd is now working to bring the office to Amazon by the end of the year.

The company is also currently in talks with a customer from Belgium who wants to place the office unit on the rooftop of their home …

… which can be done because the tiny unit doesn’t need a full foundation.

Because the interior of the unit is flexible and can serve several purposes, Kivilaid thinks the office in a box will remain popular even after the coronavirus pandemic is over and people are no longer required to work from home.

The almost 97-square foot interior can comfortably fit two people …

… and can come fully furnished or customised at a different price.

Customers who require more room can also order the larger 226-square foot office with a bathroom and a kitchen.

Installing the three-ton office requires a few hours …

… and the help of an electrician to connect the home to an electrical system.

The office has its maker’s signature mirrored exterior, which compliments the interior’s minimalist appearance and allows the unit to both blend into its environment and stand out, according to Kivilaid.

The mirrors also reflect about 80% of sunlight, and can nearly prevent anyone outside from being able to look in, according to Kivilaid.

This also means the office doesn’t need any interior curtains.

“Being inside the huge glass facade creates the feeling of the outside and inside becoming one,” Kivilaid wrote. “It gives the house an open spacious feel even though it’s a small house.”

