Ontario Hopes To Jump On Green Collar Job Bandwagon

It’s not just Obama that thinks green collared jobs will help lift a country out of an economic funk. Our neighbours to the north are thinking along the same lines:



Globe and Mail: Ontario’s Liberal government hopes its Green Energy Act to be introduced Monday will create 50,000 new jobs and transform the province’s struggling economy, but environmentalists warn the plan relies too heavily on nuclear power.

The bill will make it easier to bring renewable energy projects to life and create a culture of conservation, said Energy Minister George Smitherman.

“These two thrusts combined will support a new green economy for this province and will create sustainable green employment for Ontarians,” said Mr. Smitherman.

“The (bill) will turbo-charge the creation of renewable energy in this province and set the standard for green energy policy across this continent.”

