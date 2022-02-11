Ontario declares state of emergency over trucker protests, calling the demonstrations an ‘illegal occupation’

A person walks while holding Canada’s flag in front of parked trucks during a protest by truckers and supporters against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada’s Ontario province declared a state of emergency on Friday, following two weeks of trucker protests.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the Freedom Convoy protests that have spread to Ottawa, Windsor, and Sarnia an “illegal occupation.”

Ford said the province will take legal action against protesters that are non-compliant via fines and potential jail time.

Ontario declared a widespread state of emergency amid ongoing trucker protests on Friday.

Doug Ford, Ontario’s premier, called the demonstrations against cross-border vaccine mandates an “illegal occupation.”

‘This is no longer a protest,” Ford said at a press conference on Friday. W”ith a protest, you peacefully make your point and you go back home.”

Ford said he will “use legal authorities to urgently enact orders,” promising fines and jail time for non-compliance.

Canada can’t “have people occupying cities, holding them hostage,” Ford said, and urged demonstrators to go home.

Protestors — who call themselves the “Freedom Convoy” — have clogged city streets in Ottawa for over two weeks and recently blocked a vital bridge between Detroit and Canada, snarling international trade. Since, the protests have spread throughout the province into Windsor and Sarnia.

