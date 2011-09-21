WATCH OUT: OnStar Tracks Your Movements And Sells Them, Even If You Cancel Your Service*

OnStar, the GM subsidiary that unlocks your car doors for you, just amended its privacy policy to allow it to track your vehicle at all times, then sell that information to third parties.



OnStar sent emails this morning to each of its six million subscribers, WIRED reports, who will likely be pretty perturbed by this new policy.

Starting in December, the new rules of the road go into effect: OnStar will track the speed and location of every car that has its service installed.

OnStar has no concrete plans to sell the “anonymized” information it will gather quite yet, but this kind of data seems like a gold mine to us.

Even if you cancel your OnStar service (which is a monthly subscription), you must specifically opt out of the program to avoid being tracked.

*UPDATE: OnStar has decided to reverse the privacy changes it made allowing it to capture your vehicle’s information, even once your OnStar service has cancelled. If you cancel your OnStar service, OnStar will cease collecting information about your vehicle’s speed, location, etc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.