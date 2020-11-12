3D Hubs CEO explains why distributed supply chains are the answer to an antiquated system vulnerable to disruption

Bram de Zwart, CEO and cofounder of 3D Hubs, a digital manufacturing platform, is encouraging businesses to diversify their supply chains geographically to mitigate risk from disruptions like the coronavirus pandemic

De Zwart sheds light on how fragile and antiquated global supply chains really are, relying on just a handful of nations.

Because of his work, Business Insider named de Zwart to our annual list of the 10 leaders transforming manufacturing in Europe.

COVID-19 has sparked the debate to make existing, complex global supply chains more local and more resilient to disruption. However, despite the noise, what is really happening on the ground? And are supply chains really “coming home”?

Local manufacturing of course has huge benefits. For one, shipping distances are greatly reduced, which in turn cuts emissions and lowers the chance of disruption. It can translate to lower inventory costs and is generally beneficial to local communities and national employment rates. But this argument is missing one crucial factor.

It’s not purpose-driven consumers who are making the call on whether to source overseas or locally. It’s businesses motivated by financial growth.

Currently from our experience, the balance between cost and the quality of manufacturers is often much more favourable when sourcing overseas, which is a very harsh reality but something we can’t ignore, especially during a period when most businesses are particularly stretched on resources.

A more feasible solution is to combine both onshore and offshore as part of your supply chain management strategy. Build up a diverse pool of suppliers, distributed across different countries, both locally and overseas. A trend which seems to be catching on.

Earlier in the year we conducted a survey with 1,300 engineers to understand their next steps in building supply chain resilience in a world with rising levels of disruption, most notably the coronavirus pandemic, and the most popular measure businesses planned to undertake was geographically distributing their supply chain.

This survey was part of a report which also monitored manufacturing output per region during the first five months of 2020. I think what most people are forgetting when they champion local supply chains is that at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic it wasn’t just China or India that was locked down, production in North America and Europe also partly halted.

The only way to prepare for disruption in any part of the world is to have your supplier network span different countries, and even different continents, so that you always have a first, second and maybe even third choice.

However, building up a network this size is no easy feat, especially for small-to-medium sized businesses. This process doesn’t only include finding and vetting suppliers. The bulk of time is spent conducting quality control checks, raising disputes if the quality standard is unsatisfactory, and ensuring all the suppliers in your network are regularly communicated with and engaged with a constant flow of orders.

This is the area where supplier marketplaces or online platforms really excel. These online platforms first find suitable suppliers, assess them on quality, and feed them a stream of orders to keep them engaged. Some even go a step further by individually checking the parts of every order and providing automated pricing and design feedback to cut down pre-production time. 3D Hubs is such a service that offers access to on-demand manufacturing by basically acting as an online supply team for your company.

Our goal at 3D Hubs is to question how current manufacturing supply chains are set up and transform them for greater efficiency and reliability. Tackling this trillion dollar industry is definitely not without its challenges, but slowly we’re seeing a shift as businesses stop thinking about local versus overseas and start combining both as a long term, resilient solution.

